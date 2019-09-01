|
|
Barbara Jean Fongheiser (Berka) Barbara passed away Sunday, August 25 in her sleep in the home that she loved. She was 74 years old. Barb worked for many years at Allied Printing and Crawford Bindery in Kenmore. She also worked at the Kenmore Acme for many years and was still employed there in the pharmacy, where she was affectionately known as Grandma Barb. Barb was very proud of herself for having recently become a state certified pharmacy technician. Barb loved the simple things in life such as watching the Browns, Cavs and Indians games, going on Sunday drives and eating Joe's Sunday meals. She also enjoyed talking on the phone with her sisters and sitting on her back porch watching the birds and squirrels at her feeder, and working in her yard growing vegetables and beautiful flowers. Most of all, Barb loved her four boys. She worked very hard and made many sacrifices while raising her boys. Words cannot describe how grateful we are for all of Mom's sacrifices. Because of her love and care, Larry survived 39 years, despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis. Barb was preceeded in death by her son, Larry; brother, Billy; and parents Madge and Bill. She leaves behind sons, Joe, Mike and Kevin; her grandchildren, Libby and Michael; and great-granddaughter, Kelsi; daughter-in-law, Jaime; sisters, Bonnie and Mary; and her cat Baby Kitty. Barb also leaves behind a great many longtime friends including co-workers and pharmacy customers. We all will miss her very much. There will be a memorial get together Monday, September 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Shelter, 40 Axline Ave., Akron, Ohio 44319. Please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barb's name to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100, North Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019