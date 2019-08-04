|
Barbara Jean McMahon (Ulrich)
Goodbyes are not forever
Goodbyes are not the end
They simply mean I'll miss you
Until we meet again
Barbara Jean McMahon (Ulrich) peacefully stepped into heaven's gates on her birthday July 30, 2019.
Born in Akron, Ohio to Louis and Madelyne Ulrich on July 30, 1941, she resided there her entire life. Barbara deeply loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them all hosting dinner gatherings for birthdays, holidays and sometimes just for fun. Another of her other fondest memories were of family beach vacations with her children, grandchildren and later great grandchildren. Barbara was known to say how blessed she was to have experienced those times along with the love of her life, Walter McMahon, to whom she was married on November 19, 1960 and enjoyed 59 years of life together. Barbara served her community through many volunteer organizations including Akron's WITAN (Women In Touch with Akron's Needs) as well as Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens Auxiliary Board. Barbara also showed her entrepreneurial spirit as part owner of Second To None children's consignment shop during the 1980's and then worked as a promotional associate for Clinique cosmetics for nearly 25 years. Her deep inner faith in Christ showed through in all aspects of her life, and her bright smile and easy personality drew many other people to her which she graciously accepted each one as a friend and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Madelyne Ulrich and her sister, Marilyn.
Left to honor Barbara is her husband, Walter C. McMahon; daughter, Kathleen T. Campbell (McMahon), (Scot); son, Michael W. McMahon and wife Tricia; grandchildren, Matthew (Colleen), Jonathan (Nikole), and David Campbell (Paige), Erin and Kelly McMahon as well as six great grandchildren; sister, Darlene and husband Donald Utrup and their children, David (Andrea) and Carol Ann; as well as many extended family.
Barbara will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron following a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens; www.stanhywet.org or Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, 714 North Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019