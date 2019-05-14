Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Barbara Jean Ross

Barbara Jean Ross Obituary
Barbara Jean Ross

Barbara J. Ross passed away May 9, 2019. Barb was born in Bay City, Mich. resided in Silver Lake and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dennis; her children, Christopher and wife Janelle and son Jacob (Louisville, Ky.); Jennifer and fiancee Anthony Otero (Bethlehem, Pa.); Barbara is also survived by her mother, Shirley Schutt (Appleton, Wis.); her brother, Jeff and wife Pia Schutt (Wayzata, Minn.); brother, Dave and wife Carolina Schutt (Eagan, Minn.); sister, Debbie Pierre (Appleton, Wis.); and sister Sue and husband Jim Marriott (Hartland, Wis.). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Schutt.

Barbara is a graduate of Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Ind. and Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. She began working at Ohio Edison in 1973 and retired from First Energy in 2010 after 37 years in the IT Department. She enjoyed family, especially her grandson, Jacob.

Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Redeemer Christian School. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019
