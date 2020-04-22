|
) Barbara Jean "Barb" (Bratti) Stadler, 79, of Stow, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Eugene and Evelyn (Smith) Bratti. Barb was a graduate of North High School. She was a bartender and owned Barb's Poodle Parlor for 25 years where she groomed her 4-legged boy and girl best friends. Survived by her husband, Arthur "Artie" Stadler; daughters, Debbie (Dennis) Spurgeon and Janice Steel; brothers, Mike (Patricia) Smith and Pat (Teresa) Smith; grandchildren, Ricky (Angela) Bunner, Aron Spurgeon, and Cody (Brie) Spurgeon; great grandchildren, Daren Bunner, Gauge Spurgeon, Landen Spurgeon, and Aron Spurgeon, Jr.; and special step father, Harold Smith. Due to the current health situation, a private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 1770 Merriman Road, Akron, OH 44313, or the Greater East Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro Street #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Please visit Barb's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020