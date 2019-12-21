Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Barbara Jean Stutz Obituary
Barbara Jean Stutz, 82, of Seville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born August 5, 1937 in Orrville to the late Cletus and Iris Butzer. She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, was a former EMT for Seville Guilford EMS, a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered with the Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years. Her favorite things were attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events and family vacations. She was preceded in death by her husband, George on December 11, 2011; and brother, Carl Butzer. Barbara is survived by her children: Cindy (Mike) Brown, Jeanne Wright, Nancy Meeks, Craig (fiancÃ© Denise) Stutz, her grandchildren Shelly, Joe (Andrea), Josh (fiancÃ© Ryan), Dillan, Tyler, Candace, Kaitlynn, great -grandchildren: Layla and Lucy and two brothers Jim and Ray Butzer. The family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Tom Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -