Barbara Jean Vardiman, 62, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020 and will be greatly missed. Homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH, 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Officiant, Minister Kevin L. DeJournett, Elder Robert E. DeJournett, eulogizing. Condolences can be sent to 655 Hazen Ave., Apt. 6, Ravenna, OH 44266.