Barbara Jo



Worden



Barbara Jo Worden, 75, of Homerville, passed away on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Barb was born on December 1, 1943 in Baxter, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Lillian Huddleston.



While raising her family, Barb drove a bus for Coventry Local School District, retiring after 25 years. She had many interests, including reading, gardening, and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. She was a founding member of the Golden Wheels Motorcycle Club which existed for 30 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by sisters, Darlene Webb, Helen Sonners, and Shirley Anderson; daughter-in-law, Christine Worden. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 57 years, Bob Worden; children, Kimberly (Richard) Hooper, Kay (Paul) Lucas, Duane (Roxanne) Worden; brothers, Lester Huddleston and Jim (Sharon) Huddleston; grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) Hooper, Kaytlyn Hooper, Morgan Hooper, Justine (Dave) Dunn, Jessica Plucinski, Ryan Plucinski, Jenna Worden, and Madison Worden; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gary Greene; sister-in-law, Sandra Kittle; Melody (Larry) Gadbois, who was like a daughter to Barb; many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 to 12 followed by a 12 noon memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.