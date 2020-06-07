) Barbara Bates, age 66, passed away in her sleep on June 4, 2020. Barbara was born in Cuyahoga Falls on October 22,1953. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Barbara was married to the love of her life, Brett, for 38 years. Barbara loved watching the Cleveland Indians and OSU football games with her husband and their three children. Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor, and always knew how to make someone smile. Barbara retired from Acme Fresh Market after over 40 years of service. One of her favorite things to do after retirement was to babysit her grandson, Benny. Barbara was preceded in death by her father Charles Wyatt, and her mother, Bernice Wyatt. She is survived by her husband, Brett; children, Bob Bates, Ken (Jessica) Bates, Amanda (Joe) Bates; grandson, Benson and brother, Bob (Sharon) Wyatt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Bates; sister-in-law, Brenda Pennino; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Michael) Piechuta, Tara and Michael Wyatt, Erica (Derek) Smith, Brian Patrick (Jasmine) Pennino, great nieces and nephews Sammi, Derek Jr. and Gia Smith, Luca and Cruz Pennino, and many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation at noon, and she will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.