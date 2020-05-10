December 29, 1937 April 30, 2020 Barbara Kotti, 82, passed away in her sleep in Reno, Nevada after a hard, but mercifully short, battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Barberton, Ohio to Jennie and Donald Robinson. She graduated from Barberton High School, class of 1955, where she was a Majorette. She attended the University of Akron and later earned her master's degree in Education. She was a beloved teacher at Nolley Elementary School in Manchester, Ohio. Even after 30 years of service she was most proud to have many of her students reach out to her during her retirement. With her first husband, William Van Tassel, she raised William, Jr., Cheryl, Mark and Margo in Portage Lakes, Ohio, creating a loving environment of encouragement and support with an open home for friends, many of whom still called her their adopted mom. She served on the boards of the Kappa Kappa Iota and Delta Kappa Gamma professional societies of educators. She was also part of the Nolley Retired Teacher's Group. She loved dancing and performed with the TAP KATS dance group until 2009 when, as a result of her exuberant dance move in kicking a bucket, she broke her leg during the performance. Barbara was also a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers and avidly followed the career of LeBron James. She married the love of her life, Albert Kotti in 1989 and they shared 30 years of adventures. After retirement, they relocated to Cape Coral, Florida and later, in 2014, to Reno Nevada to be closer to family. She loved taking cruises. She satisfied her lifelong fascination with the Panama Canal upon entering the first lock on Christmas Morning as part of a cruise celebrating her 81st birthday. Joining in the fun onboard the Island Princess were 18 family and adopted family members from across the country. Her sparkling sense of humor was always a joy. And she also thoroughly enjoyed "running the table" with her personal cue stick at her residence in Reno. Barbara adored her grandchildren and great grandsons. After moving to Reno it didn't matter how cold, hot or windy or how far she had to be driven, she just had to be at her grandchildren's lacrosse and football games. Her great grandsons in the southeast speak of the wonderful relationship they shared, even from such a great distance. Barbara was preceded in death by Albert and stepdaughter Sue Kotti Boland. She is survived by her four children, William Van Tassel Jr. (Barbara), Cheryl Van Tassel (Harvey Rosen), Mark Van Tassel (Kim) and Margo Van Tassel-Mee (Jay), stepson, Robert Kotti, seven grandchildren; three great grandsons. A private family interment will be scheduled this summer, where she will be laid to rest with Albert at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Northern Nevada.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store