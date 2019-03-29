Barbara L. Allen (Worrell)



Barbara L. Allen, age 62, of Akron, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Hospice of Medina.



She was born on February 15, 1957 in Fancy Gap, Va., the daughter of the late James and Bernice Worrell.



Barb was a dedicated member of Community of Christ Church in Akron. She took pride in volunteering at Street Ministries, Inc.



Survivors include her children, Dennis (Melissa) Perdue, Dee (Kip) Horner, and Donald Allen; her grandchildren, Ava and Ari Horner; as well as her five siblings.



She now restfully joins her parents and brother with the Lord.



Memorial services will take place at Community of Christ Church, 834 Grant Street, Akron, Ohio 44311 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., where family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church in Barbara's memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary