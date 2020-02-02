|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Barb finally got her wish. On Jan. 22, 2020 she made her way to the side of her beloved Mac (Richard J. McMillin) who preceded her in death. Barb is a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls. A devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. The needs of her loved ones were always met before hers. Upon marriage, she left her job as a drafts person at Ohio Bell to join the ever-shrinking legion of housewives. She spent her days cooking, cleaning and raising three adoring children all while making sure Mac had a cold Budweiser. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Mac; daughter, Mary Brady; sister, Betty Ferrante; parents, Harry and Mary Thomas, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws, and, well, you get it. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Matt and Jennifer McMillin of St. Louis, MO, Scott and Amy McMillin of Peninsula, OH; son-in-law, Brian Brady of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandchildren number 7, they are Marshall, Miles and Mason McMillin of St. Louis, MO, Lauren Brady of Cleveland, OH and Scott Brady of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Maddy and Bryce McMillin of Peninsula, OH. Funeral arrangements are as follows: Calling hours from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Burial following at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Hope to see you there to celebrate this beautiful life! In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Harbor Light Hospice of Cuyahoga Falls. They took great care of her! Peace.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020