1/1
Barbara L. Rhodes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Barbara L. Rhodes, 81, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Barb was born on October 30, 1938 in Steubenville, OH to the late James P. and Martha E. Cusick. She was a graduate of Steubenville Central Catholic High School and had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 50 years. Barb was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years for Konica (formerly Fotomat) in Hudson. Barb's life was devoted to being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed the Cleveland Indians, the Carousel Dinner Theater, and going out to dinner with her dear friends Connie, Patty, and Margaret. In addition to her parents; Barb was preceded in death by her infant children, Debra, Richard, and son, Mark Rhodes; grandchildren, Zachary and Andrew Tafat; son-in-law, Fred Miles; brother, James F. Cusick. She is survived by her children, Ross Rhodes, Diana Miles, Carla (Bob) McMasters, Kathy (Dan) Felts, Shari Rhodes, Scott (Dawn) Rhodes, Jim Rhodes, Stanley (Micha) Rhodes, Mike (Angie) Rhodes, Michele (Doreen) Rhodes, Bill (Jessica) Rhodes, and Bob (Lori) Rhodes; 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Rosemarie) Cusick. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A funeral service will follow immediately at 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Barb's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 Falls Avenue Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved