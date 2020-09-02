CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Barbara L. Rhodes, 81, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Barb was born on October 30, 1938 in Steubenville, OH to the late James P. and Martha E. Cusick. She was a graduate of Steubenville Central Catholic High School and had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 50 years. Barb was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years for Konica (formerly Fotomat) in Hudson. Barb's life was devoted to being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed the Cleveland Indians, the Carousel Dinner Theater, and going out to dinner with her dear friends Connie, Patty, and Margaret. In addition to her parents; Barb was preceded in death by her infant children, Debra, Richard, and son, Mark Rhodes; grandchildren, Zachary and Andrew Tafat; son-in-law, Fred Miles; brother, James F. Cusick. She is survived by her children, Ross Rhodes, Diana Miles, Carla (Bob) McMasters, Kathy (Dan) Felts, Shari Rhodes, Scott (Dawn) Rhodes, Jim Rhodes, Stanley (Micha) Rhodes, Mike (Angie) Rhodes, Michele (Doreen) Rhodes, Bill (Jessica) Rhodes, and Bob (Lori) Rhodes; 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Rosemarie) Cusick. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A funeral service will follow immediately at 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Barb's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 Falls Avenue Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)