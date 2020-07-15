1/
Barbara L. Simpson
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
) Barbara L. Simpson, 61, of Danville, Indiana, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born January 20, 1959 in Canton to Robert and Dorothy Nohl. She married Jay Simpson on January 19, 1998. Barbara retired from Republic Steel after 20 years. She enjoyed bingo, playing board and card games, and she loved watching NASCAR racing. Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband of 22 years; son, Johnny Meyers; grandchildren, Cassidy, Kayla and Alexis Simpson; and brother, Thomas Nohl. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cindy Giust. Friends may call Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will be private at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association at 408 9th Street SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707 or Salvation Army at 437 S. Market Street, Wooster, OH 44691.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
