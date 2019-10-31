|
|
Barbara Lea Gandee Kahoun, 85, of Akron passed away at her home on October 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Peninsula, Ohio on February 19, 1934, Barbara graduated from South High School. She raised her family in the Valley where she made so many wonderful memories for her children. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, great cooking, wonderful sense of humor and her love for her "Kentucky home". She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Blanche Gandee; her first husband and the father of her children, Edward Wierzbicki; her husband, Kenny Kahoun; her brother, Bradley; and beloved son -in-law, John Czoper. Barbara's family was the light of her life. She is survived by her five loving children, David (Judy) Wierzbicki, Tracy (Steve) Hicks, Terri Czoper, Dale (Barb) Wierzbicki and Tina Myers. Her adoring grandchildren, Sarah (Michael), Rebecca (Jason), Lindsay (Steve), Lillian, Kyle (Kari), Tyler, Matt, Dale, Ashley and Korie (Matt). Her precious great-grandchildren, Reece, Addie, Zach, Audrey, Kenadee, Trey, Max, Jaxon, Kaden, Riley and Sadie. And other family members especially her dear niece, Lydia Gaskins and her beloved best friend of over 80 years, Nora Campbell A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home 810 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019