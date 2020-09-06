1/2
Barbara Lee Andreas
1932 - 2020
Barbara Lee Andreas (nee Bodker), age 88, died peacefully on September 1, 2020. Born on May 2, 1932 in Lakewood, Ohio, she was employed as a Licensed Dietitian at area hospitals and later as Director of Food Service at Sumner Home on Merriman. Barbara is survived by daughters, Kimara (Robert) DiSalvo, Lynn Sargi, and Jeanette Smead; grandchildren, Heather (Jason Hunka) Purk, Tiffany (Tony) Micochero, Lauren (Sarah Cohen) Sargi, Eric Sargi, Jared Aspenwall, and Nicholas Smead and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Virginia Lee (Wetzel) Bodker; brother, John R. Bodker Jr., and nephew, Craig R. Bodker. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Billow Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. Private inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30 Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
