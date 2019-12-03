Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Barbara Lois Knepper


1937 - 2019
Barbara Lois Knepper Obituary
) Barbara Lois Knepper, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1937, the daughter of Alta Mae and John Herman Cole, who preceded her in death, along with her husband, James, grandson John Luke Knepper, and several sisters and a brother. Barbara will be dearly missed by her sons, John (Elizabeth), Dan, Jim and Don; grandchildren, Melissa and Chris; sister, Margaret; many nieces and nephews. Barbara loved her family dearly doting on her grandchildren, and going on adventures with her sisters. She was an avid (and undefeated) Scrabble player, and was a talented cook, showing off her talents at Sunday family dinners. Visitation will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. on Wednesday, December 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a message for Barbara's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
