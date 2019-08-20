|
Barbara Lou Andrews (Waddell) Barbara Lou (Waddell) Andrews of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, at the Hospice of Medina County on August 17, 2019, following a tragic accident. Barbara served as a role model to her three daughters, demonstrating the importance of a strong work ethic and love for family. She taught them to be strong independent women, to stand up for themselves, and to follow their dreams. Always on the go, Barbara took daily walks, participated in Tai Chi, lifted weights, and celebrated her 85th birthday zip-lining with those she cherished most: her family. Passionate about giving back, she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school superintendent, tutor and book reader at Wadsworth elementary school. Her hobbies included playing the dulcimer, gardening, cooking, baking, candy making, knitting, quilting, sewing, and flower arranging. She loved to travel, including visiting Europe and Okinaws, as well as touring 46 of the 50 states in the family camper. Her home was white-glove approved and she always had a fresh batch of homemade cookies waiting. Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernard Andrews; her three daughters Pamela Andrews, Hollie Andrews (David White), Wendy Hanna (Larry), and step-son BJ Andrews (Marilyn); her five grandchildren Isaiah Wallake (Vanessa), Tobey White (Morgan Lincoln), Sarah Finisterre (Kevin), Ezra Wallake (Stacie), and Tess Dement (Joe); and her seven great-grandchildren Ian Finisterre, Fenton Wallake, Vivian Wallake, Myra Wallake, Olympia Wallake, Amelia Wallake, and Kate Finisterre. Other survivors include sisters Shirley Snyder and Sharon Kleinhenz (Joe), sister-in-law Marguerite Waddell, and brother-in-laws Carl Espey and Ray Bartlett. Barbara is preceded by her parents James and Lillian Waddell; brothers James (Paula) and Don Waddell; sisters Carol Espey and Bonnie Bartlett; brother-in-law Bill Snyder; and son-in-law Jim Tullis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Alzheimer's Assocation at act.alz.org. No funeral services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019