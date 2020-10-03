1/1
Barbara Lou Phillips
1929 - 2020
Barbara Lou Phillips, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Barb was born on December 9, 1929, in Barberton, Ohio. She was a 1948 graduate of Barberton High School and married Ronald Phillips on August 8, 1948. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Barnett; her husband, Ron; her brothers, Robert and Thomas Barnett and her granddaughter, Kelly Phillips. She leaves behind her children, Ron (Dianna) Phillips, Tom (Kathy) Phillips, Kim (Tom) Donovan and Gary (Patti) Phillips; her grandchildren, Beth (Pat) Erwin, Cyndi Phillips, Mike (Robin) Phillips, Kris Phillips, Brian (Andi) Donovan, Erin (Aaron) Bluey, Amy Phillips, Kerri (Dan) Northrop, Andrew Phillips, Joe (Maria) Phillips and John Phillips; and many great-grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours, and the family will be holding a private funeral at Messiah Lutheran in Akron with Rev. Lucas McSurley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Barb's memory to the Esther Ryan Shoe Fund in care of Magic City Kiwanis, P.O. Box 561, Barberton, OH 44203.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
