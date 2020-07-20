Barbara Lynch Bernard passed peacefully at the Hospice Care Center on July 12, 2020. Barbara, also known as Barbara Jane or B. J., was born in White Plains, Virginia on January 24, 1941. After graduating from high school, she entered nursing school at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. In her final year, she met future husband, Jim on a blind date. Upon graduating as a registered nurse, she and Jim were married on August 4, 1962. On November 8, 1963 they welcomed their son, James Christopher (Chris). Barb and Jim settled in Richmond, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Philadelphia, PA; and Washington D.C. before establishing their permanent resident in Bath, OH in 1985. Barbara loved nursing and held positions of Dr's. Assistant, public health supervisor, hospital supervisor and pediatric nurse manager during her career. During these times, Barb was active in many community organizations and enjoyed golfing at Fairlawn Country Club. In 1993, a major event occurred in Barb's life as she had a successful kidney transplant. That kidney survived until her passing. She was active in the Akron/Canton support group Trio. She played and finished third in the Ohio Transplant Olympic golf tournament. Barbara was a sweet, caring, devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Missy Hollander; niece, Cindy Black; Cindy's children, Stephanie, Ashley and Brennar; and 4 great great nieces. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Moore's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bath Church, U.C.C., 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)