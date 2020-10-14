1/1
Barbara Mae Harrington
1924 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Barbara Mae Harrington, 96, of Medina, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1924, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late Edwin and Nellie (Gwennap) Simons and was raised in Akron. Barb graduated from Buchtel High School and moved to Medina in 1958. Barbara was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, boating and camping. She is survived by her sons, Patrick (Karen) Harrington and Kurt (Denise) Harrington; grandchildren, Keith (Sarah), Adam (LeAnna), Ian (Eleftheria), Cory (Laura), Jillian (Jayson) Whitaker, and Alysa Harrington; and her great grandchildren, Emmett, Artemis, Emily and Alayna. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John Allen Harrington; her son, Craig Harrington; her parents; and her infant sister, Marjorie Simons. The family wishes to thank Brookdale North and South in Medina for Barb's care over the last three years, and also the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. The family will hold a graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery, 785 E. Washington Street, Medina, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020. In Barb's memory, donations may be made to Friends of the Cemetery, 445 W Liberty St. #219, Medina, 44256, or to Lifebanc.org for Fuchs Dystrophy Research, P.O. Box 933379, Cleveland, OH 44193. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
