Barbara Marie "Barb" Heabler, 69, of Munroe Falls, passed away at her home on February 24, 2019. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on July 16, 1949 to the late Thomas and Evelyn Barnes. Barb was devoted to her family, particularly her grandchildren. She helped raised all of them into the amazing adults that they are today. In her free time, Barb enjoyed camping at Cutty's Sunset Campground and playing bingo with friends. She also loved her trips to the Hard Rock Casino. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ron. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Jennifer Matthews and Chrissy (Mike) Anderson; siblings, Tom (Kim) Barnes, Peg Ross, and Sue Barnes; grandchildren, Jackie and Brandon Slusser, Ryan and Cassie Anderson; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Kent, 1435 E. Main St., Kent. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary