Barb N. Schrank, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Richfield, Ohio. Born May 19,1929, in Bloomsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Paul G. and Martha (Knorr) Niesley. Barb graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1947 and attended Penn State University. She moved to Ohio shortly after her marriage to Robert Girton and spent the majority of her adult life in the Akron area. She spent many years volunteering at her children's schools and with Bath Volunteers for Service. Barb volunteered hundreds of hours "saving lives" in Akron General Medical Center's ER department where she also worked the surgical desk. She was a member of the Women's Board at AGMC as well as serving on Sumner's Women's Board. She was always her girls' biggest fan and supporter, cheering them on at horse shows, softball games and other sports and events. She enjoyed needle point (her busy work), knitting, reading, golf and watching college football, especially Penn State and the Buckeyes. Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jean Niesley, she is survived by her husband, Edwin Schrank; daughters, Terry (Rod) Snow, Cindy (Scott) Bennett; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Patterson, Kelly (Rob) Terakedis, Katherine (Ashley) Cooper and Sean (Ashley Raffay, fiance') Bennett; great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Emily Patterson, Natalie and Andrew Terakedis. The family would like to thank all her nurses and caregivers at Renaissance of Richfield/Bath and the Hospice of Western Reserve for their compassion and care. Cremation has taken place, and, at Barb's request, the family will hold a private service. Her final resting place will be Sanibel Island, FL, along with her four-legged best friend Sparky. Barb always had a soft spot and supported animals, especially those that may have experienced hardships. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
