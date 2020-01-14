|
Barbara P. Piurkowsky, 77, passed away January 10, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Sylvester and Ann (Vinsic) Radoichin, worked at many local restaurants throughout her life and was a long-time volunteer for Edwin Shaw. Barbara had a passion for working with and creating beautiful stained glass pieces, displaying and selling much of her work at local shows and fairs. She was also proud of winning an award from Keep Akron Beautiful and loved bowling. Preceded in death by her daughter, Desiree, she is survived by her husband of 59 years, Anthony; son, Mark; grandchildren, Mark, Danielle (Alex), Desiree and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Alexis "Junior", Leah, Jayden, Bree, Amya, Annabella, Joell and Ariana; and siblings, Tina, Delores, Gladys, Ronald and George. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Barbara. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd. Family and friends will gather after the service at 1420 Oakwood Ave., Akron, OH 44301 to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude in her name. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020