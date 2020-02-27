|
) Barbara R. (Schmitz) Laughlin, 79, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020, with her daughter Linda holding her hand, and family and friends able to say their goodbyes and tell her they loved her. Barb left her legacy of love on everyone she met, even the ICU team during her final hours. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence Schmitz and Henry (Dorothy) Schmitz; granddaughter, Mary Josephine. Barb was born in Cleveland and lived in East Orange, New Jersey, and most of her life in Akron and Uniontown. She graduated from St. Vincent Elementary and High School and attended the University of Akron. Barb and former spouse Hugh raised their four children, primary caregiver Linda (Keith Grundy who Barb called her "future son-in-law") Laughlin of Akron, David Laughlin of Cuyahoga Falls, Patrick (Tammy) Laughlin of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Jeff Laughlin of Dover, Ohio. She also leaves her legacy of unconditional love through her 10 cherished grandchildren: Kimberly, Luke, Jessica, Caitlin, Austin, Maddi, Brooke, Haley, Mark, D'Vaughn as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends and admirers. She also leaves behind her three awesome brothers and their families: Paul Schmitz in Texas, Dick Schmitz in S.Carolina, John Schmitz (Dottie) in Illinois. "Lady Sunshine" was loved by all who met her and had a positive impact on all of us. We already miss her! Barb retired from Summa/Akron City Hospital; later she retired from her second career at Roadway, forming strong friendships along the way. She lived a full life of volunteering, travel, and 'keeping a smile on her face and a song in her heart'. Her faith and prayer were a daily part of her life. She was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and Nativity Catholic Church. She volunteered at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Akron Arts Expo (artist breakfast), Inventure Place, Soap Box Derby, First Night Akron, Annual Firestone Golf Tournament, Akron Marathon (finish line), City Hospital Community Events (Corporate Challenge), Hoban High School, Lebron James Shooting Stars Classics, King for Kids Bikeathon, and Junior Achievement. She was a proud St. Vincent alumnus, a member of the St. Vincent's Girls Club of lifelong friends, an avid St.V-M basketball fan, attending all of the Lebron/Fab Five games, a season ticket holder with the Flying Balcony Club at E.J. Thomas, KSU Porthouse Theater and a regular attendee at her grandchildren's events. She was a member of the FOP, Hibernians, Red Hat Society, and In her spare time, she visited friends, made people smile, and remembered so much about them, making everyone feel loved. She loved PAVS, Swensons, KrispyKreme, Luigi's, Irene's in Hartville, Akron Family Restaurant, Papa Gyros, and Taco Bell (especially $5 boxes with her dear friend Stan McDonald). She truly has touched many of us. Barb was a huge sports fan, especially of the Cavs and Ohio State football, attending many games over the years. She watched them on TV, too, as well as many golf tournaments. And she cheered on the Indians and the Browns. The family would like to thank Dr. Drost and the amazing staff at Summa Senior Services Housecalls, Dr. Olga Kuznin and Dr. David Sweet, Dr. Gordon Bennett ('Gorgeous Gordy'), the staff and residents at Copley Place, Yanke Bionics office staff (especially Gabe and Greg), Summa Cardiology, Dr. Tom Repko, Dr. Matt Croston, Dr. Gary Volfre, Summa Intensive Case Management Services, especially Jackie Hamilton, Summa Home Care Services, various Rehab facilities, personal aides Polly, Janessa, Lois, Reva, Heather, Mia, Denisha, Lala, and her first Aide Deb, all lovingly giving Barb the support she needed. Also to all who worked with her: PT/OT and Wendell, and the incredible relatives, friends, and Yorktown neighbors who have been so good to Barb. She loved you all! Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street.) Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Vincent Catholic Church (164 West Market Street), Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , as Barb wanted to help so many different organizations. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020