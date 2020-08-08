Barbara Redd Lewis passed away on August, 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She was our cherished mother, grandmother and friend and she will be missed. She was born on December 7, 1935 to Rodger and Edith Royce and lived in Medina before moving to Akron where she spent the rest of her life. She attended the University of Akron where she earned her undergraduate and master's degree in Education. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority where she served as president. In addition, she was initiated into Eastern Star on January 17, 1968 and was a devoted 52 year member of the Falls Chapter and a 50+ year member of the First United Methodist Church in Akron. After graduation, she began her teaching career at Ellet High school as an English teacher and later moved to Thornton Junior High as a guidance counselor. She spent the majority of her career at Buchtel High School as a guidance counselor, retiring in 1991. Retirement did not sit well with her and within one year she was working three days per week at Hoban High School as a guidance counselor where she spent 14 additional years. She officially retired in 2006. After her final retirement she spent several summers as a chaperone/delegation leader of local youth with the People to People organization traveling extensively in Europe and Australia. Helping kids succeed was her passion and mission in life and to this day many of her students still refer to her as Momma Lewis. Our family has more brothers and sisters than you can imagine, and we wouldn't change it for the world. Barb was an avid Ohio State fan, although that came under question in the early to mid nineties when she traveled to Michigan on many occasions to watch one of her former students play football. We still don't get that, sorry Ricky but Go Bucks! More than anything in life, Barb adored her grandchildren and they were her greatest source of pride and joy. She was always by their sides offering them wisdom, encouragement and lots of cookies! She never missed a school function and spent many days cheering them on at their football, baseball, softball and volleyball games. They will miss her dearly. Barb is survived by her two sons, Rodger (Leslie) and Chip Redd, along with her three grandchildren, Bobby (Lauren), Jenna (Mitchell) Koellner and LeeAnna. We lost a good one, great mother, grandmother, teacher and role model. To protect our family and friends from the virus the family has decided there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a private funeral for her family at Rose Hill Funeral Home. To leave a special message, please visit www.rosehillbp.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.