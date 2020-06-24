" Rigg Barbara Rigg, age 74, passed away June 4, 2020. Surrounded by all the love that her husband of 45 years could give her. She was born June 14, 1944 and as a little girl thought all the flags flown on flag day were for her birthday. She was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and a graduate of Garfield HS at the age of 16. She went on to become an executive secretary for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Barbara left Goodyear to pursue a very successful career in Real Estate. She loved her new career and spent the next 25 years enjoying many friends along the way. Barbara retired when her husband did and the pair were inseparable and spent many happy years together traveling the world. There will be no service due to the world conditions. Please consider making a contribution to your favorite charity in Barbara's name, to continue her acts of kindness in the world.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.