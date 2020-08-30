Barbara Roth Parshall passed away peacefully on her 59th wedding anniversary August 26, 2020. She was born October 12, 1938 in Glendale California, the only daughter of the late John F. and Thelma St. Clair Roth. She graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1956 and obtained a BS at the University of California, Davis in 1960. It was there that she met the love of her life, Charles. Together they moved across the country and made a home in northeast Ohio, where they raised a family and started their veterinary clinic. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She selflessly gave her support and talents to the many endeavors of her husband and family. She volunteered for many organizations including Bethel Lutheran Church, Revere Marching Band, and Old Trail School. Charles and Barbara enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends across the country and their beloved Yosemite National Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles J. Parshall DVM and is survived by son, Charles Frederick (Jolyn) Parshall; daughter, Margaret D. (Michael) Potter; son, Richard J. (Jennifer) Parshall; grandchildren, Allison and Christine Parshall, Jessica Potter, Anna and Alex Parshall; nephew, Nathaniel (Margaret) Wachsman. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
