Barbara S. Vukelich Obituary
) Barbara S. Vukelich Hitt, 65, of Akron, passed away on March 28th, 2020. Barbara was born in Barberton, Ohio on June 4th, 1954. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1972. She was preceded by her mother, Fay Hitt; father, William Hitt; brother, William Hitt. Barbara is survived by her children, Adam (Vicky) and Heather Goebel; grandchildren, Alysia Goudy (Jacob), Dennis Hyde Jr. (Tyra), and Jenna Goebel; great grandchildren, Connor, Caleb, and Zale; brother, James Hitt; aunt, Jean Bailey. Thank You to Teresa for her loving care. Cremation has taken place at Adams Mason funeral home East Market Street, Akron, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
