Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schlup Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Schlup Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schlagenhauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Schlagenhauser


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Schlagenhauser Obituary
Barbara Schlagenhauser Barbara Schlagenhauser, 75, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord August 5, 2019. Born in Akron on January 14, 1944 to the late Harold and Audrey (Shamblin) Schlagenhauser, she worked for many years at Weaver workshop. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Robert; granddaughter; Alisha; she leaves behind her son, Garrett; her brother, Michael; sister, Evon and nephew, Michael Schlagenhauser. Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 11:30 at the funeral home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schlagenhauser family. Messages and memories of Barbara can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now