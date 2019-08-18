|
Barbara Schlagenhauser Barbara Schlagenhauser, 75, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord August 5, 2019. Born in Akron on January 14, 1944 to the late Harold and Audrey (Shamblin) Schlagenhauser, she worked for many years at Weaver workshop. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Robert; granddaughter; Alisha; she leaves behind her son, Garrett; her brother, Michael; sister, Evon and nephew, Michael Schlagenhauser. Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 11:30 at the funeral home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schlagenhauser family. Messages and memories of Barbara can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019