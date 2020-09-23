Barbara Shaver, 84, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Gregg and Rose (Zurowski) Semple and earned a bachelors degree from the University of Akron. Barbara started her 50-year work career in information technology at General Motors and retired from Abbott Laboratories. She was a member of AITP, AQD, the Hackers Creek Pioneers Descendants and was a life-member of the National Geneology Society. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and brother, Albert, she is survived by her children, Raymond II (Geeni) Urban, Carole Urban and Stephen (Toby) Urban; and grandchildren, Raymond III, Benjamin, Shannon and Cody. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon - 1 p.m. Private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com