Barbara "Barb" Spring Lewis (Smith) Barbara Spring Lewis, "Barb", age 62 of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on September 26, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on December 6, 1956 in Akron, the daughter of the late Paul Emerson and Lelia May (nee Besaker) Smith. Barb was a member of the Woodlawn Church in Canton. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, James A. Lewis, whom she married on February 13, 1976; her daughters, Sonya (Marc) Hess and Heather (Dale) Lute; her grandchildren, Elliot, Lucas, Audrey and Arya. One sister also survives, Carol Richardson. Other than her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Larry Smith. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Matt Coutcher will celebrate Barbara's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Barb will be laid to rest in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019