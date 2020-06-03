WADSWORTH -- Barbara Sue Frantz, 73, of Wadsworth, passed away May 31, 2020. She was born to the late Mike and Catherine (nee Weahry) Miller in Wadsworth on November 25, 1946. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing Bingo, and making people laugh. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Frantz; sisters, Sally, Bonnie, and Patty; brother, Mike, and daughter Ruthie. Barbara is survived by her sister, Linda Goin; children, Ginny (Chuck) White, Carolyn (John) Holick, Tammi (Mike) Bates, Teri McCray, Kim (Denny) Friend, Gary (Nicole) Frantz; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special friends, Joyce Howard and Carolyn Flynn. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 4th, 5 to 8 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.