Barbara Thompson Barbara G. Thompson, 78, of Rittman, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Eugene Thompson; four sons, Mark (Ellen) of Norton, Rick (Peggy) of Rittman, Jeff of Kent and Scott (Deanna) of Rittman; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 29th from 2-5 p.m. at Grace Church, 4599 Burbank Rd., Wooster where services will be held Monday, Sept. 30th at 11:00 a.m. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019