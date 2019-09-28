Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Church
4599 Burbank Rd.
Wooster, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Thompson Obituary
Barbara Thompson Barbara G. Thompson, 78, of Rittman, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Eugene Thompson; four sons, Mark (Ellen) of Norton, Rick (Peggy) of Rittman, Jeff of Kent and Scott (Deanna) of Rittman; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 29th from 2-5 p.m. at Grace Church, 4599 Burbank Rd., Wooster where services will be held Monday, Sept. 30th at 11:00 a.m. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.