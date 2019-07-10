|
|
Barry G Rismiller
Barry G. Rismiller, 56, of Akron, Ohio. Barry was formerly of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Altercare of Cuyahoga Falls Center. He was born in Greenville, Ohio to Carl SR. and Joyce (Rex) Rismiller who preceded him in death.
He will be missed by his brothers, Carl Jr. (Torre) Rismiller of Maryville, Tenn., Al (Dawn) Rismiller of Covington, Ohio and Darrin Rismiller of Greenville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and panning for gold. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Friends may visit Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home Akron, OH, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019