Barry W. Colbert, Sr., 63, of Akron went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. Barry was born May 23, 1957, in Anniston, Alabama. As a young child, he relocated to Cleveland, then eventually to Akron. Barry was an avid member of the Boy Scouts and eventually became a troop leader. He was well versed in Martial Arts and construction. Barry graduated from North High school in 1975 and joined the Navy shortly after. In 1978, he was honorably discharged and went on to spend time in the Naval Reserves. Barry married Wanda Shoates in 1981. They would have celebrated their 39th anniversary this month. Barry spent numerous years doing factory work. He devoted his time to caring for his aging mother and eventually retired in 2011. He was then able to spend more time with family, fishing, camping when he could, working on vehicles, and tending to his yard. Barry leaves to carry on his legacy, the love of his life, Wanda (Shoates) Colbert; children, Barry (Alishia) Colbert Jr., Stephanie Knox, Whitney Colbert, Crystal Colbert; father-in-law, Charlie Shoates, Jr.; Barry's sibling include, sister-in-law, Mary Underwood; sisters, Jane Agnew, Joan Colbert, Angela Cross; brothers, Craig (Patricia) Colbert, and Glen (Chrissy) Colbert, also a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, honorary children, and friends. Barry will be reunited with his mother, Laura (Gale) Wilson, his father, Silas Colbert Sr., loving mother-in-law, Lillie Shoates, and brothers, Michael Underwood and Silas Colbert, Jr. A Curbside Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at 866 Springdale St., Akron, OH 44310. Friends will be received via the curbside. Condolences may be sent to 866 Springdale St., Akron, OH 44310.