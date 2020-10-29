1/1
Bartholomew A. Dignan
1928 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Bartholomew Andrew Dignan, 92, was surrounded by family as he passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020, after a period of declining health. Bert, as he was known to all, was born July 7, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late John and Elizabeth Dignan. He grew up in Kenmore and was a resident of Doylestown since 1954. Bert served from 1946 to 1947 in the U.S. Army in Company "F" of the 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment in Frankfurt, Germany. He was a 40-year employee of the Ohio Brass Company in Barberton. On January 25, 1952, Bert became the beloved husband of Helen June Dignan, who survives him. He is also survived by daughter Joette Dignan Weir and her children Cameron and Caroline (David); son Craig (Janet) Dignan and children Angela (Sidney) Harrison, Jason (Katherine) Dignan, and Christina Dignan. He was the great-grandfather of Cain Belmont, Sydney Harrison, Jase and June Dignan, and Ellis and Margaret Weir Visnicky. Bert and Helen enjoyed camping and boating with their family. He was a volunteer for Little League and the Boy Scouts. In the winter months, Bert liked ice fishing at the Portage Lakes. In retirement, he enjoyed helping his friend, the late Joe Rohr, on his farm. Bert was also devoted to his grandchildren, attending their games and school activities. He was jokingly known as the "family chauffeur," often providing rides to everything from sports and band practices to orthodontist appointments. A graveside service with full military honors is planned with immediate family at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
