Basil Jerry Lynch, 81, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Jerry was born on November 21, 1938 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Coventry High School and spent time in the Army Reserves from 1957-1962. He was later employed by Goodyear Aerospace and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He retired after serving as groundskeeper at Boston Hills Country Club and Brookledge Golf Course. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Jerry enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and vacationing with family. He spent countless hours at ballparks, gyms and arenas watching his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family. Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, MaryJane. He is also survived by son, Tim (Erin) Lynch; daughter, Susan (Rob) Hulick; grandchildren, Michael, Gavin, and Elle Lynch, Robbie and Ross Hulick; great-grand children, Liam and Landon Lynch. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 - 11 a.m, please observe COVID restrictions. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.