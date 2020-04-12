Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Basil Stephanoff , 84 passed away on April 4, 2020. He was born to the late Alex and Lena Stephanoff on June 14, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by wife, Joan C (nee Buchanan) and his brothers, Austin and Robert. He is survived by daughter, Lynn (John) Wheeler; grandchildren, Alex and Krista and his extended family. Basil was a graduate of Garfield High School class of 1953 and a USAF Air Defense Command veteran (1953-1957). He was formerly employed by the FAA at New York Air Traffic Control Center, Idlewild International Airport (now JFK), Firestone and is retired from The University of Akron. Basil was also a member of the Sampson AFB Veterans Assoc. and American Legion Post 703. His hobbies included woodworking and aviation research. The family would like to thank the staff at Pebble Creek for his care. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and he will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery. A family gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
