Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel
1025 Canton Road
Akron, OH
Beatrice "Bea" Barr


1927 - 2019
Beatrice "Bea" Barr Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Barr Beatrice "Bea" Barr, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. Bea was born September 24, 1927 in Sutton, West Virginia and lived in Akron, Ohio most of her life. She retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where she worked as a computer operator, after many years of service. One of Bea's greatest joys in life was spending time working in her vegetable garden. A Service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 10 a.m., at Hillside Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
