Beatrice Curry gained her wings on April 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Wayne (Tiffany) Beach, Terita Keith, Rica Keith and Tamika (Calvin) Chisolm; special daughter-in-law/caregiver, Renee Curry; special son, Tom "Smoot" Turner; nieces, Lynetta Hicks Patterson and Deonna Hicks; nephew, Dietrich (Denise) Delaney; 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Cremation has already taken place and private inurnment at Northlawn Cemetery. 330-836-2725









