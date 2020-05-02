Beatrice Curry
Beatrice Curry gained her wings on April 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Herty Hicks and Dorothy Nicholson; husband, Robert "Bob" Curry; daughter, Carol Dickson; son, Robert "Wayne" Curry; sister, Daisy McGowan and brother, Herty Hicks Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory sister, Evelyn (Michael) Mitchell; grandchildren, Tangela Sykes, DeHelvelin Keith, Wayne (Tiffany) Beach, Terita Keith, Rica Keith and Tamika (Calvin) Chisolm; special daughter-in-law/caregiver, Renee Curry; special son, Tom "Smoot" Turner; nieces, Lynetta Hicks Patterson and Deonna Hicks; nephew, Dietrich (Denise) Delaney; 22 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Cremation has already taken place and private inurnment at Northlawn Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2020.
