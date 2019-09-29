Home

Beatrice Hopkins

Beatrice Hopkins Obituary
Beatrice (Toot) Hopkins Beatrice (Toot) Hopkins, of Akron, OH, ended her battle with cancer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Beatrice was preceded in death by parents, William Blair and Sophie Sadler; brothers, Charles Sadler, Lenard Sadler, and sister, Jacqueline Swain She is survived by husband, Edward Hopkins; sister, Brenda L. Brown; her daughters, Sinora (Chris) Evans, Rasheedah (Ervin) Owens, Shevalle Hopkins; her sons, David Blair, Roddric Hopkins, and Schaun Hopkins; all of Akron, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private cremation will take place on September 23, 2019. Condolences can be sent to 656 East Avenue, Akron OH 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
