Beatrice "Bea" Jarrard, age 88, of Gainesville, GA went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020 after a long illness. Beatrice was born in Franklin, NC on January 23, 1932 to the late Arthur and Ellen Holden. She lived in Clinton, OH for many years and spent the last seven years in Gainesville, GA. She was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church. Beatrice was an avid gardener and enjoyed coloring in her coloring books. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents; Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Toby "Tim" Jarrard; son, Timothy R. Jarrard; brothers, Roy Holden and Jimmy Holden; sisters, Arbutus Queen and Hazel Gillis. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Rick) Tew of Gainesville, GA; grandson, Matthew (Heather) Tew of Gainesville, GA; granddaughter, Rachelle (GySgt. Christopher, USMC) Rushton of Beaufort, SC; great-grandchildren (her special babies), Micah, Ryleigh, Lylah, and Christian; sister, Jacqueline Romine of Akron, OH; sisters-in-law, Jean Miller of Dahlonega, GA, Pat Jarrard of Lebanon, OH, and Diane (Dale) Dietz of Akron, OH; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Homestead Hospice, especially Priscilla, Felicia, Kristie, and Liz, and Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, OH. Interment will follow at the Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the service at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Road, Uniontown, OH 44685, or Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Road Suite A, Bogart, GA 30622. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
