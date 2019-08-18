|
Beatrice Kaye Lewis (Dunbar) Beatrice Kaye Lewis (Dunbar) went home to the Lord August 5th 2019. Born in Medina on June 15th, 1951, Bea was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She enjoyed scrap booking, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. Always up for an adventure, Bea became quite the traveler after her retirement from Safeguard Properties, including travels through Europe and Hawaii. She will be remembered for her generous heart, contagious laugh and anything with a bumblebee. Preceded in death by her mother, Winifred Dunbar and sister, Ann Kaylor, she is survived by brothers, David (Margie), Clair (Phyllis); sons, Eric and Michael; her niece, Abigail Kaylor; former daughter-in-law, Michele (Chris) and grandchildren Jude and Brynn Lewis . A special thank you to Mario from Greece. Per her request, private family services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019