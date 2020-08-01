1/1
Beatrice Louise Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Louise Holland unexpectedly joined her Lord and Savior and her grandparents, Ira and Geneva Shaffer, in heaven on July 24, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Sandy Holland; her sister, Sandra Holland (Rob), and her nephew, Jason Hanlon; as well as her aunts, Nicky Heckel and Shirley Shaffer; her uncles, Bob Shaffer (Wendy), Dennis Shaffer (Bobbi) and Frank Heckel (Jerilynn Ferguson); her cousins, Mike Shaffer (Sandy), Christy Heckel (Craig Hart), Teresa Lindsey (Gary) and Leilani Shaffer (Tommy) and her second cousins Jeremy, Kai, Mia, Hunter, Zachary, Reyanne and Nicholas. Beatrice was loved by so many people. Her friends and family will miss her loving nature, her generosity, her infectious smile and her amazing giggle. She adored her family and friends who brought so much joy to her life. She was extremely creative and artistic and loved making jewelry, custom T-shirts and other art. Beatrice very proudly worked for Fed Ex Custom Critical since 1999 where she had many coworkers that she enjoyed working with. We will hold a Celebration of Life for Beatrice in August around her 50th birthday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved