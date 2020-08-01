Beatrice Louise Holland unexpectedly joined her Lord and Savior and her grandparents, Ira and Geneva Shaffer, in heaven on July 24, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Sandy Holland; her sister, Sandra Holland (Rob), and her nephew, Jason Hanlon; as well as her aunts, Nicky Heckel and Shirley Shaffer; her uncles, Bob Shaffer (Wendy), Dennis Shaffer (Bobbi) and Frank Heckel (Jerilynn Ferguson); her cousins, Mike Shaffer (Sandy), Christy Heckel (Craig Hart), Teresa Lindsey (Gary) and Leilani Shaffer (Tommy) and her second cousins Jeremy, Kai, Mia, Hunter, Zachary, Reyanne and Nicholas. Beatrice was loved by so many people. Her friends and family will miss her loving nature, her generosity, her infectious smile and her amazing giggle. She adored her family and friends who brought so much joy to her life. She was extremely creative and artistic and loved making jewelry, custom T-shirts and other art. Beatrice very proudly worked for Fed Ex Custom Critical since 1999 where she had many coworkers that she enjoyed working with. We will hold a Celebration of Life for Beatrice in August around her 50th birthday.







