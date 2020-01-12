|
|
) Mrs. Beatrice Louise Powers, age 89, Jonesborough, went home to be with Jesus, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center. Mrs. Powers was born in Parkersburg, WV and the daughter of the late Warren and Beatrice Congrove Lowe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Duane Powers, and a granddaughter, Anne Katherine Powers. She attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Powers retired from the Drug Enforcement Administration as an Executive Assistant. She was awarded Secretary of the Year in 1995. She volunteered for more than 7000 hours at the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Survivors include three children, Bruce Powers, Larry Powers and Penny Powers; grandchildren, Mandy Morland and Alex Morland; and a sister, Patricia Catlette. Condolences may be sent to the Powers family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020