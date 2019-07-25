Beatrice "Bea" Smirnow (Michalec)



Together Again



Beatrice A. Smirnow, 84, born in Akron August 21, 1934, passed away July 21, 2019.



Bea graduated from Akron North in 1952. She retired in 1984 from Krogers and was a member of St. Martha's-Blessed Trinity and a longtime member of St. Hedwigs. She was also a member of the Patterson +50 Club and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and going to Casinos. Bea enjoyed canning peppers and making hot rice.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Della Michalec; husband, Boris; sisters, Gertrude Swiokla, Louise Salem and Virginia Michalec.



Bea is survived by her daughters, Tina Smirnow, Diana Poe both of Akron, Paula Scheuring of Portage Lakes; son, Boris (Eileen) of Tallmadge; sister, Dorothy Wyszynski of Cuyahoga Falls; brother, Thomas (Carol) Michalec of Tallmadge; and her dog, Sheila.



Visitation will be 4 until 7 Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle).



Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Fr. Joseph Warner officiating.



Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.



330-633-3350 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019