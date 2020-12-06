Beatrice (Betty) J. Willmott, 95, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in Akron; the daughter of the late Lloyd and Kentucky Thomas. A member of St. Bernard's Parish, she had served as a Lay Missionary at the Madonna House in Ontario, Canada, as well as volunteering with the Catholic Worker of Akron and American Friends Service Committee. Beatrice had retired from the First National Bank where she worked as a teller at the Bailey Rd. branch. In 1991 she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.Her survivors include: Son, David (Katie) Willmott, Daughter, Donna Willmott (Robert McBride) and Gail Willmott. Grandchildren: Tatum, Josif, Zoe Willmott, and Reghan Barker. Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St.Bernard's Catholic Church, followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Betty's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
