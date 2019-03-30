Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kent United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Kent United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Becky Brittain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Becky Brittain

Becky Brittain passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on March 27th following a recent diagnosis of cancer.



She was born December 3rd, 1941 in Ravenna to Don and Lena (Drago) Brittain.



Her life-long passion for water and swimming was born from treatment she needed as a child with polio, a disease she would not wish upon anyone else, therefore she'd want you to vaccinate your children. Her parents bought a cottage on Sandy Lake in order for her to be able to swim as post-polio therapy and she only left Sandy Lake for brief periods in her life, returning for good in 1976. She joined the U.S. Master's Swim Program, winning medals at swim meets and competed at the national Senior Games in 2013. A matriarch of Sandy Lake, she took on the duties of board Secretary after her aunt held that post for many years. It was because of her passion and knowledge of the lake that the Rootstown Historical Society requested that she write a history of Sandy Lake; which she did in 2016.



As a dedicated social worker, she was a tireless advocate for mental health services within the criminal justice system. This included creating a nationally recognized jail program for inmates with mental health needs, which was often cited and used as a model for other facilities across the country.



Becky taught Red Cross swimming and lifesaving for many years and two of her children and three grandchildren were/are lifeguards. Later in life, she returned to the Red Cross as a disaster volunteer and responded to national disasters.



She is survived by her brother, James Garrett (Cecil Brittain) and spouse Patricia McPherson of Los Angeles, Calif.; three children, Shawn Titus and wife Susan of South Bend, Ind., Kevin Titus and wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, and Stacy Simera and husband Graig of Rootstown; six grandchildren, Jacob and Rachel Titus, Grace and Jack Titus, Graig Jr. and Brannon Simera. Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lena Brittain.



The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1st at the Kent United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.



Becky was an active member of the Kent United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the Kent United Methodist Church sanctuary choir, 1435 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 646, Kent, OH 44240. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 30, 2019