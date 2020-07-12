Becky Rae Asher, 63, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2020 at home. She was born August 7, 1956 in Akron, the daughter of Shirley (Coven) Asher and the late DeWitt Asher. In 1987, she joined in life with John Bibler and together they shared 33 years together. Becky graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1974, and attended the University of Akron. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She was a very active at the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, where she was a 50 year member. She loved music and had played the harp and sung in various choirs. She also loved crafts and created lovely gifts and cards for friends and family. Becky was also a member of Falls Chapter Eastern Star, Kappa Kappa Iota, and the National Harp Society. Becky is survived by her mother, Shirley Asher; sister, Kathy Crocker-Paridon; partner, John Bibler; her twins, Lee and Mayson Bibler; and her niece and nephews. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Donations may be made to the church to support their music department. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







